Baku, December 23, AZERTAC Oil prices have risen on the world markets. On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.35 to stand at $65.25. The price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.11 to trade at $58.47.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices increase on world markets

