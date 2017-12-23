Oil prices increase on world markets
AzerTAg.az
23.12.2017 [11:37]
Baku, December 23, AZERTAC
Oil prices have risen on the world markets.
On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.35 to stand at $65.25. The price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.11 to trade at $58.47.
