  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices rise on world markets

    06.10.2020 [11:56]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.13 to trade at $41.42, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.12 to stand at $39.34.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices rise on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.10.2020 [11:25]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for 40.47
    05.10.2020 [11:26]
    Oil prices rise on world markets
    02.10.2020 [17:17]
    OPEC: uncertainties continue to affect economic recovery
    02.10.2020 [11:51]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $39.17
    Oil prices rise on world markets