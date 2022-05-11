Baku, May 11, AZERTAC Oil prices have increased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $2.42 to trade at $104.88, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $2.31 to stand at $102.07.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices rise on world markets

