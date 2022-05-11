  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices rise on world markets

    11.05.2022 [10:39]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $2.42 to trade at $104.88, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $2.31 to stand at $102.07.

     

