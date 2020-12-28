  • HOMEPAGE
    Oman to reopen borders on Tuesday with strict COVID guidelines

    28.12.2020 [14:10]

    Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

    The Omani government has decided to reopen its airport and borders to travellers from December 29 after closing them amid concerns over a newly discovered strain of COVID-19.

    Travellers to Oman are required to show a negative virus test conducted within 72 hours before entering Oman. All travellers must submit to a seven-day quarantine and take another test on the eighth day after their arrival.

    Travellers must also have health insurance, according to the country’s supreme committee.

    The new strain has been identified in the UK, several other European countries, Australia and South Africa. It is said to causes the same medical conditions as the original but is 70 per cent more infectious. Countries across the Middle East had closed borders on December 21 due to the new strain as it is said to be faster-spreading. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman halted international flights and closed borders for a week.

