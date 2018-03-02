One of the leaders of Armenian lobby in U.S. admits that Khojaly Massacre was carried out by Armenian troops

Washington, March 2, AZERTAC

During the hearings dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Sumgayit events held at the California State Senate at the behest of the radical Armenian lobby in the US, a representative of the lobby disseminated biased and distorted information about the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

At the end of the hearing, the public was invited to offer comments. Young members of the Azerbaijani community in California, speaking in perfect English, drew the attention to solid facts and exposed the misinformation provided by the Armenian lobby. Some harsh questions were asked about why they did not mention the 1 million Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced people who had been expelled from their native lands as a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan; whereas both the senators and the representative of the Armenian lobby discussed the Sumgayit incidents, why the Khojaly Genocide committed in 1992 by Armenia against Azerbaijani civilians was not discussed; why the Azerbaijani community had not been invited to offer their perspective as well; and why the senators showed utter one-sidedness and bias. Following these questions, the members of the Armenian lobby tried their hardest to help Senator Portantino out of the difficult situation. But by exposing themselves, the lobby actually achieved quite the opposite.

Commenting on one of the comments, the U.S. Western Region Director of the Armenian Assembly of America, Mihran Toumajan, admitted that the Khojaly Massacre of 1992 against Azerbaijani civilians was committed by Armenian troops. Here is what Toumajan said verbatim: "Senator Portantiono, thank you very much for holding this hearing. My name is Mihran Toumajan, Western Region Director of the Armenian Assembly of America. I just want to respond actually to students here of Azerbaijani descent who falsely equate the tragedy in Khojaly to genocide. It is clearly not a genocide. It is a tragedy. But one thing is for certain. The prominent Azerbaijani journalist, who died in a very young age, Chingiz Mustafayev, documented the Khojaly tragedy. And his video documentation clearly shows that Armenian forces had forewarned Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis who were living in Khojaly, days in advance that there was going to be a lot of.. of.. of.. of.. fierce fighting in Khojaly. And they were warned. The corridor was also opened by the Armenian troops to allow for civilians to pass through, Azerbaijani civilians. Many civilians did pass through, but many did not. And Mustafayev and there are other journalists, Azeri journalists who attested to the fact that many Azerbaijanis were killed because they did not leave when that corridor was available to them."

Indeed, this human being, one of the leaders of the Armenian lobby in America, acknowledges the killing of the Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian armed forces in Khojaly, and uses a very ludicrous argument to justify and whitewash this crime in his own way. How can you justify the brutal murder of innocent people - women, children and the elderly?

Mr. Toumajan's comment can be watched at this link: https://youtu.be/QiqGVVdKGDg

