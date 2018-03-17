Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on awarding "Dostlug" Order to Feyzaver Turan Alpsar
AzerTAg.az
17.03.2018 [15:08]
Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:
To award "Dostlug" Order to Feyzaver Turan Alpsar for services rendered to the strengthening of cultural relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Turkey.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, March 17, 2018
