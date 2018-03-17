    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on awarding "Dostlug" Order to Feyzaver Turan Alpsar

    17.03.2018 [15:08]

    Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

    To award "Dostlug" Order to Feyzaver Turan Alpsar for services rendered to the strengthening of cultural relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Turkey.

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, March 17, 2018

