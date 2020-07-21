  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Pakistan reports 1,587 COVID-19 cases in one day

    21.07.2020 [11:22]

    Baku, July 21, AZERTAC

    Pakistan on Monday has confirmed 31 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 265,083, according to "The Nation".

    The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,599.

    According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,587 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

    Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

    Till now 113,007 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 90,191 in Punjab, 32,086 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,436 in Balochistan, 14,599 in Islamabad 1,849 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,915 in Azad Kashmir.

    Furthermore 2,083 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,993 in Sindh, 1,142 in KP, 132 in Balochistan, 159 in Islamabad, 43 in GB and 47 in Azad Kashmir.

    Pakistan has so far conducted 1,740,768 coronavirus tests and 19,108 in last 24 hours. 205,929 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,552 patients are in critical condition.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Pakistan reports 1,587 COVID-19 cases in one day
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.07.2020 [16:30]
    COVID-19 kills 217 more in Iran
    20.07.2020 [10:37]
    United Arab Emirates launches 'Hope' mission to Mars on Japanese rocket
    19.07.2020 [17:44]
    Iran Confirms 209 New Deaths Caused by COVID-19
    19.07.2020 [13:13]
    Erdogan lays cornerstone for 1st Turkish car plant
    Pakistan reports 1,587 COVID-19 cases in one day