Pallas’s cat - a grumpy forest inhabitant

Pallas’s cat – often described as a grumpy forest inhabitant - is a soft-furred animal about the size of a house cat and is pale silvery gray or light brown in colour, that was first described by a prominent German naturalist Peter Simon Pallas.

Also called as Steppe Cat or Manul, this small, long-haired cat has chosen the desert and rocky mountainous regions as its dwelling place, and are distributed from Tibet to Siberia.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, head and body length ranges from 45 to 60 centimeters (18 to 24 inches) with an additional 23–30 cm for the tail; weight ranges from 2.5 to 3.5 kilograms (5.5 to 7.7 pounds).

The Pallas’s cat is distinguished by a broad head with high-set eyes and low-set ears.

It preys small mammals, including pikas and rodents, as well as birds.