Baku, October 9, AZERTAC President Ilham Aliyev has today announced that the victorious Azerbaijani Army has liberated several settlements. Congratulating all the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion, the head of state brought to people’s attention the names of the liberated settlements: Hadrut settlement, Chayli village, Yukhari Guzlak village, Gorazilli village, Gishlag village, Garajalli village, Afandilar village, Suleymanli village, Sur village. The President of Azerbaijan noted that the liberation of these villages and the Hadrut settlement is a historic victory.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev: The Azerbaijani Army has liberated Hadrut settlement and several villages

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter