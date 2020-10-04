  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: Today we are writing a new history of our people and state, a glorious history

    04.10.2020 [21:33]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    “As you know, Azerbaijan has been fighting to restore its territorial integrity for a week now. On the battlefield, our soldiers and officers show heroism, inflict crushing blows on the enemy, put the enemy in its place, drive the enemy out of our lands at the cost of their lives. This glorious mission will find its worthy place in history,”

    said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev in his address to the nation.

    “Today we are writing a new history of our people and state, a glorious history. We are restoring historical justice today because the land of Karabakh is our ancient historical land. The people of Azerbaijan have lived, created and built in these lands for centuries. But for many years, for almost 30 years, Armenian executioners have occupied our lands, destroyed all our historical, religious and cultural sites,” the head of state said.

    “We will restore all our cities. We will restore all our mosques destroyed by the Armenians. Life will return to these places. We have put an end to the attempts of Armenians to change our historical names and falsify history, to erase the historical and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people. The historical names of our settlements are being restored and they will be restored,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

