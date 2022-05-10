  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors VIDEO

    10.05.2022 [10:35]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members have visited the tomb of the great son of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honors as May 10 marks the 99th anniversary of his birth.

    President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the national leader Heydar Aliyev`s tomb, and paid tribute to him.

    The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

    First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and the family members also put flowers at the tomb of great leade Heydar Aliyev.

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then placed flowers at the grave of the national leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, as well as the tombs of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and renowned physician, scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    10.05.2022 [13:51]
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Fuzuli district
    10.05.2022 [10:45]
    Mehriban Aliyeva: The bright and blessed memory of Heydar Aliyev will live forever in our hearts
    09.05.2022 [23:50]
    President Ilham Aliyev made post on 99th birth anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev
    09.05.2022 [15:45]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Saudi Arabia’s attorney general VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors VIDEO