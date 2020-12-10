President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs VIDEO
10.12.2020 [12:42]
Baku, December 10, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have visited the Alley of Martyrs.
President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid wreaths at the Eternal Flame monument erected in memory of Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity
The Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents then laid wreaths at a monument to Turkish soldiers in the Alley of Martyrs.
The heads of state signed the guest book here.
