President Ilham Aliyev attended Eastern Partnership Summit of European Union in Brussels
15.12.2021 [22:15]
Brussels, December 15, AZERTAC
The 6th Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union has been held in Brussels, the capital of the Kingdom of Belgium.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the Summit.
The head of state made a speech at the Summit.
Then the heads of state and government participating in the Summit had a working dinner.
President Ilham Aliyev attended the event.
