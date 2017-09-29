    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev attended farewell ceremony for world-renowned Azerbaijani scientist Lotfi Zadeh VIDEO

    29.09.2017 [12:16]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    A farewell ceremony for world-renowned Azerbaijani scientist Lotfi Zadeh has today been held at Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the ceremony.

    The ceremony featured the screening of a video clip about the life and activities of the late scientist.

    The head of state offered deep condolences to Lotfi Zadeh`s family members.

    On behalf of the family of the prominent scientist, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, professor Jannat Salimova thanked President Ilham Aliyev for tribute to Lotfi Zadeh.

