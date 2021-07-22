Goranboy, July 22, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy district. The head of state was informed of the construction work carried out on the road.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter