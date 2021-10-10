President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for new Hadrut junction substation VIDEO
10.10.2021 [11:40]
Khojavand, October 10, AZERTAC
On October 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the Hadrut junction substation.
Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state of the work carried out to provide Hadrut settlement with electricity.
The 35 kV Hadrut junction substation will meet the electricity needs of the various infrastructure to be built in Hadrut settlement.
