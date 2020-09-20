President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on Oil Workers Day
AzerTAg.az
20.09.2020 [17:28]
Baku, September 20, AZERTAC
A post on the occasion of the Day of Oil Workers has been made on the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official Facebook account.
"The profession of an oil worker is both respectable and risky, and their work is a real heroism. Oil workers have contributed a great deal to the successful development of our country,” the post said.
