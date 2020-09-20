  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on Oil Workers Day

    20.09.2020 [17:28]

    Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

    A post on the occasion of the Day of Oil Workers has been made on the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official Facebook account.

    "The profession of an oil worker is both respectable and risky, and their work is a real heroism. Oil workers have contributed a great deal to the successful development of our country,” the post said.

