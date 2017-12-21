    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received ISESCO Director General VIDEO

    21.12.2017 [14:54]

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri.

    ISESCO Director General Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri thanked President Ilham Aliyev for support to the excellent organization of "2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue" international conference. Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri noted the importance of the conference and the fact that representatives of different religions attended the event. The ISESCO Director General hailed President Ilham Aliyev's impressive speech at the conference.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri for the warm words and emphasized the significance of the ISESCO Director General's participation and speech at the conference. The head of state praised Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri's fair stance on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that he voiced in his speech at the conference as well as other events.

    The ISESCO Director General noted that ongoing comprehensive, sustainable development processes in Azerbaijan and outstanding achievements made by the country under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev spark great interest in the Islamic world and beyond.

    They underlined the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and ISESCO, expressing their confidence that bilateral relations will continue strengthening.

