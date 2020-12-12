  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs from France and U.S. VIDEO

    12.12.2020 [14:10]

    Baku, December 12, AZERTAC 

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the US, Ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs from France and U.S. VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    12.12.2020 [12:42]
    Mehriban Aliyeva: I pay tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev
    12.12.2020 [11:06]
    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev VIDEO
    11.12.2020 [20:42]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    11.12.2020 [10:40]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May Almighty God always protect our countries and peoples
    President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs from France and U.S. VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs from France and U.S. VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs from France and U.S. VIDEO