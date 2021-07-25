President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Serbian Foreign Minister

Baku, July 25, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Nikola Selakovic.

Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic extended Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic`s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Aleksandar Vucic`s greetings, and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Serbian President.

The sides hailed the successful development of strategic partnership relations between the two countries, and stressed the importance of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia to be held in Baku in terms of expanding cooperation.

They noted that Azerbaijan and Serbia mutually support each other’s territorial integrity. The issues of economic cooperation were discussed at the meeting. President Ilham Aliyev pointed to the fact that the companies from friendly countries are involved in restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories. In this regard, the possibility of Serbian companies’ participation in these works in the coming years was underlined.