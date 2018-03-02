    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev visited fire-hit Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center VIDEO

    02.03.2018 [11:33]

    Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the scene of the fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Khatai, Baku.

    Heads of appropriate authorities reported on the cause and consequences of the blaze to the President.

