  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev visited tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow VIDEO

    22.02.2022 [11:33]

    Moscow, February 22, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on an official visit to the Russian Federation, has visited the tomb of the unknown soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow.

    President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Kremlin Wall in the Alexander Garden in Moscow.

    President Ilham Aliyev paid tribute to the unknown soldier and laid a wreath at the eternal flame.

    The state anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

    A guard of honor then marched in front of the President.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev visited tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    22.02.2022 [15:42]
    One-on-one meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin started
    21.02.2022 [17:45]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russian Federation for official visit VIDEO
    21.02.2022 [14:41]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by EU Special Representative for South Caucasus VIDEO
    18.02.2022 [15:02]
    President Ilham Aliyev received in a video format Joshgun Jabrayilov due to his appointment as head of Nizami District Executive Authority, Elgin Habibullayev due to his appointment as head of Narimanov District Executive Authority, Baku, and Elkhan Ibrahimov due to his appointment as head of Kurdamir District Executive Authority VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev visited tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev visited tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev visited tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev visited tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev visited tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev visited tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev visited tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev visited tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev visited tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow VIDEO