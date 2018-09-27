Baku, September 27, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, providing funds for the implementation of infrastructure projects in the city of Ganja. Under the presidential Order, Ganja City Executive Authority is allocated 10 million manats for the renovation of roads and street lighting system in the city.

AZERTAG.AZ : President allocates funding for new infrastructure projects in Ganja

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter