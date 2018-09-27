    • / REGIONS

    President allocates funding for new infrastructure projects in Ganja

    27.09.2018 [14:47]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, providing funds for the implementation of infrastructure projects in the city of Ganja.

    Under the presidential Order, Ganja City Executive Authority is allocated 10 million manats for the renovation of roads and street lighting system in the city.

