President of European Council Charles Michel arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

President of the European Council Charles Michel has embarked on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the European Council President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union.

President of the European Council Charles Michel was met by first Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, head of the country`s representation in the European Union Fuad Isgandarov and other officials.