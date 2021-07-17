President of European Council Charles Michel arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
AzerTAg.az
17.07.2021 [22:29]
Baku, July 17, AZERTAC
President of the European Council Charles Michel has embarked on a working visit to Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was arranged for the European Council President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union.
President of the European Council Charles Michel was met by first Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, head of the country`s representation in the European Union Fuad Isgandarov and other officials.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
21.07.2021 [00:14]
20.07.2021 [13:25]
18.07.2021 [18:30]
MULTIMEDIA
16.07.2021 [14:15]
21.07.2021 [00:14]
20.07.2021 [13:25]
20.07.2021 [12:25]
21.07.2021 [11:21]
20.07.2021 [14:42]
20.07.2021 [11:58]
14.07.2021 [17:40]
12.07.2021 [18:30]
07.07.2021 [12:49]
05.07.2021 [16:11]
17.07.2021 [14:41]
17.07.2021 [11:28]
16.07.2021 [19:19]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
16.07.2021 [19:11]
15.07.2021 [18:07]
14.07.2021 [17:37]
14.07.2021 [17:30]
21.06.2021 [10:58]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
19.07.2021 [17:01]
18.07.2021 [16:49]
14.07.2021 [11:04]
12.07.2021 [18:42]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note