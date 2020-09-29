Prosecutor General’s Office: 12 people killed, 35 other hospitalized as enemy's armed forces shelled Azerbaijani civilian population

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

“As a result of another heavy artillery shelling of the Azerbaijani civilian population by the enemy's armed forces at the behest of the Armenian military-political leadership, a total of 35 civilians have been hospitalized with various injuries, and 12 people have been killed,” press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

“As a result of the shelling of by the aggressor Armenia, 66 houses, 8 civilian facilities have fallen in disrepair, small and large horned animals and haystacks were destroyed.

At present, all possible investigative measures are being carried out by the prosecution authorities. Appropriate examinations to determine the severity of bodily injuries, as well as to estimate the amount of damage inflicted to civilian infrastructure are defined.

The public will be regularly updated with the latest information,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.