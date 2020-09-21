  • HOMEPAGE
    Real Madrid held to goalless draw at Sociedad

    21.09.2020 [10:26]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    David Silva made his Real Sociedad debut as Real Madrid started their La Liga title defence with a goalless draw at the Anoeta, according to Eurosport.

    Martin Odegaard was handed a place in Zinedine Zidane’s starting lineup having been recalled early from a two-year loan spell at Sociedad, with Silva on the bench having trained only four times with his new teammates.

    Real Madrid dominated possession throughout, but it was the hosts who created the clearest opportunities in the first half, with Alexander Isak denied by Thibaut Courtois in a one-on-one situation.

    Silva was introduced to the contest midway through the second half and looked lively, but this was a game of few opportunities, with Real Madrid unable to start their 2020/21 season with a victory.

