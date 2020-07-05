  • HOMEPAGE
    Record time for container train transportation from China to Turkey

    05.07.2020 [20:44]

    Baku, July 5, AZERTAC

    Members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Consortium - ADY Container LLC (Azerbaijan), KTZ Express (Kazakhstan), GR Logistics (Georgia) and Pacific Eurasia Logistics (Turkey) delivered a container train from Xi'an, China to Izmit, Turkey in record time.

    A train consisting of 43 40-foot containers carrying various freight was delivered from the Kazakh port of Aktau to the Port of Baku on a feeder ship Beket-Ata, operated by ADY Container LLC. Here, in a short time, the containers were loaded on platforms and sent to Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.

    The travel distance from Baku Port to Boyuk-Kesik station, covering Azerbaijani territory, made up a record time - 14 hours, that is, 10 hours faster than 24 hours - standard time. The travelling time through Turkey was covered in recording 50 hours, which saved-up extra 70 hours compared to standard time.

    It should be noted that despite the difficulties caused by epidemiological situation, uninterrupted freight transportation via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) continues its intensity, while fully complying with sanitary and epidemiological norms.

