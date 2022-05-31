Representative office of Azerbaijan Confederation of Entrepreneurs opens in Berlin

Berlin, May 31, AZERTAC

A representative office of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan has opened in Berlin, Germany.

Azerbaijani businessman and executive director of Edel Tower GmbH Elnur Huseynov has been appointed as the representative of the Confederation in Germany.

The representative office will find partners for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs in Germany, explore investment opportunities, conduct a marketing analysis and establish business relations with German entrepreneurs.

Vugar Seyidov

Special correspondent