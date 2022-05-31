Representatives of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations meet with servicemen

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

The Ministry of Defense and the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations have jointly held events to propagate national and spiritual values in the Azerbaijan Army and instill patriotism in military personnel, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

In accordance with the joint action plan, representatives of the committee met with the personnel of one of the military units and held a conversation on the topic "The place and role of servicemen in the fight against religious extremism".

The event also featured a question and answer session.