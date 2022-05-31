  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Representatives of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations meet with servicemen

    31.05.2022 [16:17]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    The Ministry of Defense and the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations have jointly held events to propagate national and spiritual values in the Azerbaijan Army and instill patriotism in military personnel, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    In accordance with the joint action plan, representatives of the committee met with the personnel of one of the military units and held a conversation on the topic "The place and role of servicemen in the fight against religious extremism".

    The event also featured a question and answer session.

     

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Representatives of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations meet with servicemen
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    31.05.2022 [20:42]
    Medical training held at Main Clinical Hospital
    31.05.2022 [20:33]
    Graduates of Italian language courses awarded certificates
    31.05.2022 [10:19]
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire
    28.05.2022 [17:53]
    Azerbaijan Army holds series of events on occasion of Independence Day
    Representatives of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations meet with servicemen Representatives of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations meet with servicemen