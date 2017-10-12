    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises VIDEO

    12.10.2017 [19:14]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    “In accordance with the Armed Forces preparation plan for 2017, the Rocket and Artillery formations conducted exercises with the purpose of improving the combat skills of military personnel,” Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

    “In the course of exercises conducted in conditions close to combat, artillery units have fulfilled the tasks on the entrance to the areas of concentration, decision-making, the occupation of firing and starting positions with secrecy discipline, as well as on movement during the battle and other tasks.”

    “Modern automated control systems were used to ensure the accuracy and intensity of practical combat firings. Unmanned aerial vehicles were applied to correct the firings,” the Ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    12.10.2017 [18:44]
    Azerbaijan, US discuss prospects for military cooperation
    12.10.2017 [16:40]
    OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident
    12.10.2017 [16:18]
    Azerbaijan joins session of Council of CIS Defense Ministers
    12.10.2017 [16:01]
    Tajik President meets with defense ministers of CIS member states
    Rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises VIDEO Rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises VIDEO Rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises VIDEO Rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises VIDEO Rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises VIDEO Rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises VIDEO Rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises VIDEO Rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises VIDEO Rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises VIDEO Rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises VIDEO Rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises VIDEO Rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises VIDEO