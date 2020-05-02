  • HOMEPAGE
    Russia moves up to seventh place among countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases

    02.05.2020 [15:34]

    Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

    The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 9,623 to 124,054, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, adding that the virus growth rate had increased to 21.3%, TASS reports.

    That takes Russia up to seventh place among countries with the highest number of infection cases.

    A total of 15,013 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, the death toll has reached 1,222.

    According to the center, 4,488 new cases (46.6%) have no symptoms.

    Another 5,358 cases have been identified in Moscow, bringing the city’s number of infections to 62,658.

    A total of 1,793 people were discharged from hospitals in 69 Russian regions in the past 24 regions.

    As many as 57 patients died in the past 24 hours, including 37 in Moscow.

