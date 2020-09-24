Russia reports over 6,500 new coronavirus cases
AzerTAg.az
24.09.2020 [15:45]
Baku, September 24, AZERTAC
Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 6,595 in the past day, a record high since July 12, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, according to TASS.
According to its data, in the past six days, the daily growth did not exceed 0.6%. Russia’s case tally reached 1,128,836.
Currently, 179,059 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.
