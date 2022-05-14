  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Russian defense minister discusses situation in Ukraine with Pentagon chief

    14.05.2022 [10:50]

    Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

    The situation in Ukraine was among the topics discussed by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin over the phone, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday, according to TASS.

    "Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu had telephone talks with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the initiative of the American side. The sides discussed current issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine," the ministry said.

    The previous telephone call between Shoigu and Austin took place on February 18.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russian defense minister discusses situation in Ukraine with Pentagon chief
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.05.2022 [09:34]
    COVID: Italy reports 38,507 new cases, 115 more victims over past 24 hours
    13.05.2022 [20:48]
    EU to provide new 500 million euro military aid to Ukraine, Borrell says
    13.05.2022 [19:01]
    Putin and Scholz discuss situation in Ukraine, progress of Moscow-Kiev talks — Kremlin
    13.05.2022 [18:41]
    Kishi: Missiles launched Thursday may have been short-range ballistic missiles
    Russian defense minister discusses situation in Ukraine with Pentagon chief