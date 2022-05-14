Russian defense minister discusses situation in Ukraine with Pentagon chief

Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

The situation in Ukraine was among the topics discussed by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin over the phone, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday, according to TASS.

"Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu had telephone talks with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the initiative of the American side. The sides discussed current issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine," the ministry said.

The previous telephone call between Shoigu and Austin took place on February 18.