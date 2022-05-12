SOCAR's oil production amounted to 2.6 million tons
12.05.2022 [17:01]
Baku, May 12, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan produced 11.1 million tons of oil (including condensate) in January-April 2022. The production of oil (including condensate) decreased by 409 thousand tons compared to the same period a year before, according to Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry.
"Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" accounted for 7 million tons of oil produced in the country while "Shah Daniz" for 1.5 million tons (condensate). SOCAR's oil output amounted to 2,6 million tons (including condensate).
