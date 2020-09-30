  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Sami Yusuf expresses support to Azerbaijan 

    30.09.2020 [09:16]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    World-renowned singer and composer of Azerbaijani origin Sami Yusuf has expressed his support for the Azerbaijani army amid ongoing clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia in a fresh wave of escalation of the decades-long conflict.

    "My thoughts and prayers are with Azerbaijan," Yusuf twitted.

    Armenia launched a massive provocation against Azerbaijan along the line of contact on Sunday, which led to military and civilian casualties, prompting a severe counter-offensive from Azerbaijan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Sami Yusuf expresses support to Azerbaijan 
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2020 [20:14]
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation strongly condemns Armenia’s occupation policy against Azerbaijan
    29.09.2020 [12:26]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture: Armenia is willing to falsify history by making serious changes in the interior of “Yukhari Govhar Agha” mosque
    28.09.2020 [10:03]
    Videoconference titled “The Present and Future of Turkology” held
    25.09.2020 [08:43]
    Young Azerbaijani singer wins international online vocal competition
    Sami Yusuf expresses support to Azerbaijan  Sami Yusuf expresses support to Azerbaijan 