Sami Yusuf expresses support to Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
30.09.2020 [09:16]
Baku, September 30, AZERTAC
World-renowned singer and composer of Azerbaijani origin Sami Yusuf has expressed his support for the Azerbaijani army amid ongoing clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia in a fresh wave of escalation of the decades-long conflict.
"My thoughts and prayers are with Azerbaijan," Yusuf twitted.
Armenia launched a massive provocation against Azerbaijan along the line of contact on Sunday, which led to military and civilian casualties, prompting a severe counter-offensive from Azerbaijan.
