    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: We are ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in combating terrorism

    28.09.2018 [10:09]

    Tehran, September 28, AZERTAC

    International terrorism prevents development of the Islamic countries. Therefore, Iran and Azerbaijan have to jointly struggle against terrorism, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said in his interview. He told that Azerbaijan is Iran's closest neighbor and is also a friendly and brotherly country. Therefore, the continuity of socio-political stability in Azerbaijan is in line with the interests of Iran. Ali Shamkhani stressed the importance of development of relations between the two countries. Along with terrorism, it is important to strengthen cooperation in the fight against illegal migration, drug trafficking and arms smuggling, Ali Shamkhani stressed.

    At his words, Iran recognizes Azerbaijan's stability as its stability and stands ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan, along with economic relations. Despite the sanctions imposed on Iran, official Tehran will continue its fight against international terrorism, Ali Shamkhani added.

     

    Rabil Katanov

    Special correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: We are ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in combating terrorism
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.09.2018 [18:52]
    NATO holds training courses in Baku
    27.09.2018 [18:40]
    Vatican hosts solemn ceremony marking centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic
    27.09.2018 [16:50]
    Russian President Vladimir Putin completes working visit to Azerbaijan 
    27.09.2018 [13:05]
    Speaker of Iranian parliament: President Ilham Aliyev pursues a successful foreign policy
    Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: We are ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in combating terrorism