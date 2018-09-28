Tehran, September 28, AZERTAC International terrorism prevents development of the Islamic countries. Therefore, Iran and Azerbaijan have to jointly struggle against terrorism, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said in his interview. He told that Azerbaijan is Iran's closest neighbor and is also a friendly and brotherly country. Therefore, the continuity of socio-political stability in Azerbaijan is in line with the interests of Iran. Ali Shamkhani stressed the importance of development of relations between the two countries. Along with terrorism, it is important to strengthen cooperation in the fight against illegal migration, drug trafficking and arms smuggling, Ali Shamkhani stressed. At his words, Iran recognizes Azerbaijan's stability as its stability and stands ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan, along with economic relations. Despite the sanctions imposed on Iran, official Tehran will continue its fight against international terrorism, Ali Shamkhani added. Rabil Katanov Special correspondent

AZERTAG.AZ : Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: We are ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in combating terrorism

