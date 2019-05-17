    • / POLITICS

    Series of events held in Astrakhan to mark 96th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and 15th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev Foundation
    17.05.2019 [21:44]

    Astrakhan, May 17, AZERTAC

    An Azerbaijani delegation led by the President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov has visited Astrakhan to attend a series of events to mark the 96th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and 15th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

    At the International Airport of Astrakhan, the Azerbaijani delegation was greeted by acting Governor of Astrakhan region Sergei Morozov and other officials.

    The delegations of Azerbaijan and Astrakhan region visited a monument to the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in the park in the city of Astrakhan where they also attended a tree planting ceremony.

    The delegations of Azerbaijan and Astrakhan region then held a meeting in the Astrakhan City administration to discuss the issues of bilateral relations. Following the meeting, Presidential Assistant Ali Hasanov and acting Governor of Astrakhan region Sergei Morozov answered questions from Azerbaijani and Russian journalists.

    The Azerbaijani delegation visited the Azerbaijan Business Center. On the occasion of the 96th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and 15th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, keepsakes on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and its Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva were presented to a group of children brought up in orphanages of the city of Astrakhan.

    The Azerbaijani delegation also visited the secondary school N 11 named after Heydar Aliyev. Addressing students and teachers of the school, Ali Hasanov spoke about the life and activity of national leader Heydar Aliyev, and highlighted the large-scale projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

    Minister of international and foreign economic relations of the Astrakhan region Denis Afanasiev and Principal of secondary school No 11 Tatyana Tikhomirova hailed the Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s and Mehriban Aliyeva’s personal contributions to the development and strengthening of friendly relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan region.

    The Azerbaijani delegation also visited the logistics hub of Azerbaijan's KDY Logistics, which was set up in Astrakhan region. Ali Hasanov exchanged views with the heads of Customs Services of Astrakhan region, Rospotrebnadzor, Astrakhan branch of Volgograd railway department of "Russian Railways" OJSC and other bodies.

