“Sniper Frontier” contest officially opens in Belarus
AzerTAg.az
03.08.2019 [19:14]
Baku, August 3, AZERTAC
The opening ceremony of the “Sniper Frontier” contest has been held in Belarus.
The event brought together members of the teams, delegates and officials.
The opening ceremony was followed by a concert program.
