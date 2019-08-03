    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    “Sniper Frontier” contest officially opens in Belarus

    03.08.2019 [19:14]

    Baku, August 3, AZERTAC

    The opening ceremony of the “Sniper Frontier” contest has been held in Belarus.

    The event brought together members of the teams, delegates and officials.

    The opening ceremony was followed by a concert program.

    AZERTAG.AZ :“Sniper Frontier” contest officially opens in Belarus
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    03.08.2019 [19:55]
    Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening ceremony of International Army Games-2019
    03.08.2019 [19:12]
    Cultural event organized for participants of “Masters of Artillery Fire” contest
    03.08.2019 [12:19]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times
    03.08.2019 [11:15]
    Azerbaijan`s defense minister leaves for Moscow to attend opening ceremony of International Army Games-2019
    “Sniper Frontier” contest officially opens in Belarus “Sniper Frontier” contest officially opens in Belarus “Sniper Frontier” contest officially opens in Belarus “Sniper Frontier” contest officially opens in Belarus “Sniper Frontier” contest officially opens in Belarus “Sniper Frontier” contest officially opens in Belarus