    Spanish businessmen keen on participating in industrial investment projects

    24.05.2022 [16:53]

    Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

    President of the Azerbaijan-Spain Trade and Culture Association Farid Mustafayev has met with CEO of Factor Energía SA Company of Spain Emili Rousaud Parés.

    The sides discussed issues related to the implementation of investment projects of Spanish companies in Azerbaijan`s industrial zones.

    During the meeting, acting Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Economic Zones Elshad Nuriyev highlighted the industrial zones and agro-parks operating in Azerbaijan, as well as the favorable conditions created for entrepreneurs, the economic, transport and transit potential of the industrial parks established in the liberated territories.

