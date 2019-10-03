    • / POLITICS

    Spanish magazine hails multifaceted activities of Azerbaijani First Vice-President

    03.10.2019 [19:45]

    Madrid, October 3, AZERTAC

    Spanish magazine "Diplomacia. Siglo XXI" has published a large article, highlighting multifaceted activity of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva. The magazine commends the Azerbaijani First Vice-President for her contribution to the development of tolerance and inter-cultural dialogue.

    The article says Mehriban Aliyeva became a symbol of humanity and kindness in Azerbaijan, praising her outstanding role in improving the living standard of the population and developing science, education, culture and sport in Azerbaijan.

    The magazine also lauded First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva`s role in increasing the world community`s awareness of Khojaly genocide.

