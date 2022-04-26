  • HOMEPAGE
    Speaking to Putin, Turkish President Erdogan urges Istanbul meeting of Ukrainian, Russian leaders

    26.04.2022 [16:23]

    Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

    In a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday reiterated Ankara's willingness to keep doing its part for lasting peace with Ukraine, and urged an Istanbul meeting between Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Anadolu Agency.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Putin that continuing the positive momentum achieved in last month’s Istanbul talks towards peace between Russia and Ukraine would benefit all sides, according to a statement by Turkiye's Communications Directorate.

    During the call, Erdogan stressed the importance of ensuring a cease-fire, operating humanitarian corridors, and safely carrying out evacuations, the statement said.

    He also reiterated Turkiye's willingness to "elevate the Istanbul process" and host a meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian leaders, which he called "an important threshold for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine," it added.

