    State Commission on delimitation of state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia established – ORDER

    23.05.2022 [20:20]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    On 23 May, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an Order “On the establishment of the State Commission on delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia”.

    According to the Order, the State Commission on delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia has been established.

    Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has been appointed Chairman of the Commission. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs, Ecology and Natural Resources, Justice, Agriculture, Defense, as well as the First Deputy Chief of the State Security Service, Deputy Chiefs of the State Border Service and Foreign Intelligence Service, the Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJSC, the Chief of the State Service for Property Affairs, the Head of the Legislation and Legal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration have been appointed members of the Commission. The State Commission also includes the heads of the executive authority of Gazakh, Agstafa, Tovuz, Gadabay, Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli and Zangilan districts.

    According to the Order, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been instructed to ensure the creation of a permanent expert group consisting of specialists from the secretariat of the State Commission and relevant state bodies (institutions).

