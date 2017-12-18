Sudanese media outlets seek cooperation with AZERTAC VIDEO

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

A number of representatives of TV channels, newspapers and tourism companies of the Republic of Sudan wo have met with Director General Aslan Aslanov expressed keen interest in sharing experience and establishing partnership with AZERTAC.

The Sudanese delegation included journalists from the National TV channel, “Al-Shrug”, “Sudania 24”, “Blue Nile” TV channels, “Al-Mijar”, “Public opinion” newspaper and representatives of “Abnos Co” tourism company. They underlined the need for deeper cooperation in order to bring the two countries closer to each other.

Director General Aslan Aslanov noted that AZERTAC as president of the News Agencies World Congress and Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) as well as a member of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) has built partnership with more than 100 media outlets.

"AZERTAC has cooperation agreements with various countries’ TV channels and newspapers. In this regard, AZERTAC is ready to establish contacts and implement joint projects with Sudanese National News Agency, as well as TV channels and newspapers. This collaboration will pave the way for closer people-to-people relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan.”

Director General Aslan Aslanov highlighted Azerbaijan`s achievements gained since restoration of its independence. He emphasized that the development strategy defined by the founder of modern Azerbaijani state, national leader Heydar Aliyev is successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

“Baku has become a venue hosting international events and discussions on topical global issues. Nobel laureates, statesmen, diplomats are actively involved in the international forums held here in Baku. Almost 200 representatives and media experts from more than 80 countries came together to take part in the fruitful discussions during the News Agencies World Congress held in Baku last November.”

Al-Shrug TV channel representative Ikram Mohammed Abdulla said that Sudan is currently trying to fully benefit from the opportunities of the media to get greater access to the world. “We are very interested in establishing relations with AZERTAC news agency, which has great experience in this area and chairs the world's leading media organizations. I believe you can support us during the exchange of experience," she added.

Aslan Aslanov also highlighted tolerance and multiculturalism traditions in Azerbaijan as well as the country`s recreational tourism opportunities and tourism infrastructure.

They exchanged views on the opportunities for implementing joint projects and organizing mutual visits, and discussed the ongoing media development trends.

The Sudanese journalists also got acquainted with activities of AZERTAC’s department of photography and video service.