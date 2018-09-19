Sudanese parliamentary delegation to attend centenary celebrations of parliament of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

    • / POLITICS

    19.09.2018 [10:40]

    Cairo, September 19, AZERTAC

    Sudan`s parliamentary delegation will visit Baku to attend the 100th anniversary celebrations of the parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

    The delegation will be led by Speaker of the National Assembly Ibrahim Ahmed Omer.

    The Sudanese delegation is scheduled to hold a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

    Asya Hajizade

    Special Correspondent

