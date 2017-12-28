    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
    On awarding "Dostlug" Order to Marianna Vardinoyannis

    28.12.2017 [17:16]

    Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

    To award "Dostlug" Order to Marianna Vardinoyannis for services rendered to the development of friendly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Greece.

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku 28 December, 2017

    AZERTAG.AZ :The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
    On awarding "Dostlug" Order to Marianna Vardinoyannis
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    28.12.2017 [17:13]
    The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
    On awarding "Dostlug" Order to D. K. Kidirali
    25.12.2017 [17:10]
    The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding the "Istiglal" Order to Farhad Badalbayli
    20.12.2017 [15:05]
    The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
     On awarding the "Heydar Aliyev" Order to Omar Eldarov
    12.10.2017 [18:00]
    Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on appointment of Parviz Ogtay oglu Shahbazov as Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan