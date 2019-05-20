Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

To award “Dostlug” Order to Zurab Konstantinovich Tsereteli for his fruitful services rendered to the strengthening of cultural relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 20 May, 2019