The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On awarding “Dostlug” Order to Zurab Konstantinovich Tsereteli
AzerTAg.az
20.05.2019 [19:04]
Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:
To award “Dostlug” Order to Zurab Konstantinovich Tsereteli for his fruitful services rendered to the strengthening of cultural relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 20 May, 2019
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.04.2019 [11:27]
19.09.2018 [18:26]
19.09.2018 [18:24]
MULTIMEDIA
20.05.2019 [14:16]
17.05.2019 [19:10]
20.05.2019 [21:34]
19.05.2019 [14:27]
20.05.2019 [19:35]
20.05.2019 [15:19]
20.05.2019 [11:33]
18.05.2019 [15:46]
20.05.2019 [13:17]
16.05.2019 [18:12]
14.05.2019 [21:29]
03.05.2019 [18:50]
20.05.2019 [12:26]
17.05.2019 [09:00]
16.05.2019 [14:12]
01.05.2019 [21:28]
01.05.2019 [17:30]
30.04.2019 [19:03]
29.04.2019 [12:27]
14.05.2019 [18:32]
23.04.2019 [16:33]
17.04.2019 [17:39]
12.03.2019 [18:34]
09.05.2019 [22:33]
22.04.2019 [15:47]
18.04.2019 [15:57]
17.05.2019 [14:02]
15.05.2019 [10:55]
12.05.2019 [11:12]
10.05.2019 [15:43]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note