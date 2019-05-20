    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
     On awarding “Dostlug” Order to Zurab Konstantinovich Tsereteli

    20.05.2019 [19:04]

    Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

    To award “Dostlug” Order to Zurab Konstantinovich Tsereteli for his fruitful services rendered to the strengthening of cultural relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 20 May, 2019

