    The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on appointing K. B. Aliyev as Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    01.05.2020 [14:15]

    Guided by Item 9 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

    To appoint Kamran Bayram oglu Aliyev as Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

     

    llham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 1 May 2020

