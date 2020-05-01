The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on appointing K. B. Aliyev as Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Guided by Item 9 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order: To appoint Kamran Bayram oglu Aliyev as Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan. llham Aliyev President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Baku, 1 May 2020

