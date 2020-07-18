  • HOMEPAGE
    To His Excellency Mr Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland

    18.07.2020 [15:50]

    Dear Mr President,

    I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Poland.

    Today, Azerbaijan-Poland relations are successfully developing. I believe that we will continue making efforts to further expand traditionally friendly relations between our peoples and countries and deepen our mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership.

    I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your endeavors for the prosperity of the friendly people of Poland.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 18 July 2020

