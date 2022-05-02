To His Excellency Mr. Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland

Dear Mr. President,

I convey my most cordial congratulations coupled with the best wishes to you and through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Poland – the Constitution Day.

It is gratifying to see today’s level of traditional friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Poland. Our constantly broadening political, economic and humanitarian ties, high level mutual visits and our productive cooperation in various areas mirror truly the nature of our relations.

I believe that active and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries both bilaterally and within the European Union will successfully continue by our joint efforts.

On this festive day, I wish you strong health, happiness, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Poland.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 April 2022