To His Excellency Mr. Victor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I feel privileged to convey my congratulations to you and the best and sincerest wishes to your friendly people on the occasion of the landmark date - the 30th anniversary since establishment of the diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Though the history of our contemporary diplomatic ties spans the period of 30 years, the centuries’ long traditions of friendship and cooperation exist between our peoples. Hungary is the close friend and partner country for Azerbaijan. I am pleased to underline that our interstate relations in previous decades have evolved dynamically and comprehensively by being elevated to the level of strategic partnership while our ties in political, economic, humanitarian and other fields have broadened further.

Today, our countries enjoy the active collaboration in political, economic, energy, transport, agricultural, educational and other fields. I think that our mutually beneficial cooperation has vast opportunities for subsequent development.

Currently, the large-scale recovery and reconstruction work is underway in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation. We would be pleased to also see the Hungarian companies to participate in this process.

Azerbaijan and Hungary have also the fruitful cooperation within international and regional organizations. We highly value the support extended by Hungary to our country in the EU framework and our collaboration within the Organization of Turkic States. I am confident that the friendly relations based on mutual confidence and support between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Hungary will continue to develop and expand in line with interests of our peoples.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Hungary.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 May 2022